Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IYF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 16,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,149. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $91.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.02.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

