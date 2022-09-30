Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11,964.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,790,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,530 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after purchasing an additional 199,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,720,000 after purchasing an additional 81,797 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,389,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 135,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.79. The stock had a trading volume of 84,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,206. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.36. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.76 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

