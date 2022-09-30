Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $57.91. 18,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,497. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $69.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.