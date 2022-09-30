Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Receives $105.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $93.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.49. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $2.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.