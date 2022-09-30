Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Mondelez International by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 442,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,330,000 after acquiring an additional 335,422 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.69. 394,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,002. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

