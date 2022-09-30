Chesapeake Wealth Management Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,165,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,200,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,828,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NEE stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.12. 166,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,296,657. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.