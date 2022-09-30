Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 669 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $64.76. 131,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656,894. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

