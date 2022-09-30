Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 87 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $549,574,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $668,384,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.37. The stock had a trading volume of 19,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,709. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $206.04 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

