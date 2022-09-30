China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.77

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of China Resources Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

China Resources Cement Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74.

China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend

About China Resources Cement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4072 per share. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

