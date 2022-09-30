China Resources Cement (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.77

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of China Resources Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
China Resources Cement Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74.
China Resources Cement Cuts Dividend
About China Resources Cement
China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.
