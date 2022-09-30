China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.35

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.35 and traded as high as $27.65. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 21,018 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Southern Airlines during the second quarter valued at $2,744,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 335.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in China Southern Airlines by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the second quarter worth about $283,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

