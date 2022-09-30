China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.35

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.35 and traded as high as $27.65. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 21,018 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
China Southern Airlines Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Southern Airlines
China Southern Airlines Company Profile
China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Southern Airlines (ZNH)
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.