Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 10,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,616,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

