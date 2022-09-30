Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 10,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,616,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.
Chindata Group Stock Up 6.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05.
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
