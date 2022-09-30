Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Gap Down to $137.99

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $137.99, but opened at $132.49. Chord Energy shares last traded at $135.68, with a volume of 181 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.81.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.81 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $789.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 39.00% and a net margin of 37.48%. Research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 1,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.00 per share, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,155. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

