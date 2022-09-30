Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Shares Down 2%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.27. 1,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 4,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3068 dividend. This is a positive change from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.61%.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

