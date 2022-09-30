Christopher B. Ehrlich Purchases 18,867 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) Director Christopher B. Ehrlich purchased 18,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $10,376.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Performance

EFTR stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFTR. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,487,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,107 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.