CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Up 93.4% in September

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CHS news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHSCN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.70. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,507. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.81.

CHS Dividend Announcement

About CHS

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th.

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.