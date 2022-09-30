CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Short Interest Up 93.4% in September

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 93.4% from the August 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other CHS news, Director Mark L. Farrell sold 3,000 shares of CHS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $88,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CHS Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CHSCN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.70. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,507. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.81.
CHS Dividend Announcement
About CHS
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCN)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.