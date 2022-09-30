Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.97-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.29 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.43 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.25. 29,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,878. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

