Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Cigna Price Performance

Cigna stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.71. The stock had a trading volume of 99,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $296.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,700 shares of company stock worth $10,648,296 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.