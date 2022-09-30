Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Cintas updated its FY23 guidance to $12.30-12.65 EPS.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.60. 10,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,008. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $415.88 and a 200-day moving average of $399.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.40.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

