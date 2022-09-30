Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,500 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 11.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends Trading Down 4.8 %

CTRN stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 822,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,609. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $97.46. The company has a market capitalization of $129.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.50). Citi Trends had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $1,319,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $575,000.

About Citi Trends

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.