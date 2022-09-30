Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.90

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.90 and traded as low as $15.25. Clariant shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Clariant Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89.

About Clariant

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

