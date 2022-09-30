Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 1,030 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

