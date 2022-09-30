Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after acquiring an additional 381,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $189.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.57 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

