Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.70.

UNP stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.75. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.93 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

