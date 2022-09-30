Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 18,155 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

AR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.