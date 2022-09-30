Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after acquiring an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking stock opened at $1,678.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,914.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,027.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

