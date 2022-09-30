Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after buying an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $137,142,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 759.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,085,000 after purchasing an additional 690,744 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Copart by 257.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,956,000 after acquiring an additional 630,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of CPRT opened at $109.78 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

