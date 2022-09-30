Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

