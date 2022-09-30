Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 5th Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 438,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.14.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

