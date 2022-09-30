Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 3,483 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 11.5% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Roper Technologies worth $86,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,473 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,126,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,003,000 after buying an additional 51,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $366.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.72 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $410.02 and a 200-day moving average of $425.25.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.