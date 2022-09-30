ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 174.4% in September

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 174.4% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of EMO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,791. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $31.60.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (EMO)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.