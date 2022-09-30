ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 174.4% in September

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 174.4% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EMO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.11. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,791. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.43. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $31.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

