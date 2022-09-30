Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $107.83 and last traded at $107.83. Approximately 3,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 233,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Clearfield Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.12, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,873,078.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,023 shares of company stock worth $4,970,719 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Clearfield by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clearfield by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Clearfield by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Further Reading

