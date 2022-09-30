ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $0.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68. ClearOne has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) by 5,150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned 1.12% of ClearOne worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.