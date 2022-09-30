Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,261. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $62.63.

