Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.45. 227,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,611,124. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

