Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEM. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 53,883 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 173,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period.

GEM traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $26.01. 3,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,557. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.59.

