Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.27. 7,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,759. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

