Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 748 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.52. 32,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,308. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $116.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

