Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,645 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the period. First Trust Water ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average is $77.91. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

