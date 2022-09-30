Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.80

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.80 and traded as high as $38.36. Clearwater Paper shares last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 88,144 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $628.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86.

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.07). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $365,195.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment offers folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging products, top sheet and commercial printing items, and softwood pulp products, as well as custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard products.

