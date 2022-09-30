CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

CLPS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,765. CLPS Incorporation has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

