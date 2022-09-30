CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
CLPS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 22,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,765. CLPS Incorporation has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72.
