Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Update

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the August 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Code Chain New Continent
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Code Chain New Continent stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Code Chain New Continent worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Code Chain New Continent Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCNC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 12,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Code Chain New Continent has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.95.
About Code Chain New Continent
Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.
Featured Articles
