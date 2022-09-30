Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. 5,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,701. The company has a market cap of $292.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.88. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGNT shares. William Blair cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,967,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 851,827 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 751,022 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cognyte Software by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,990,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,283,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

