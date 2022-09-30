Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 2.2% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,334.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 999,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,063 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.4 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

NYSE:CL traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $71.47. 37,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $71.24 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

