Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $9,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL opened at $15.84 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $123.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 38,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $697,303.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,574.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

