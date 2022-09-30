Color Platform Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $384,268.45 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,546.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00595694 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.18 or 0.00594373 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00253291 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00046371 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.