Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STK traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.75. 51,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,416. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $39.26.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STK. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 3.9% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

