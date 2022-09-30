Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:STK traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.75. 51,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,416. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.53. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $39.26.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
