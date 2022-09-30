Combo (COMB) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.32 Million

Combo (COMB) traded up 58.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Combo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Combo has traded up 114.8% against the dollar. Combo has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Combo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Combo Profile

Combo launched on September 6th, 2020. Combo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Combo’s official website is www.comboos.com/#. Combo’s official Twitter account is @DefiCombo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Combo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Combo (COMB) is a decentralized financial derivatives aggregation protocol developed based on the Kuchain public chain. It includes a liquidity mining protocol, synthetic asset issuance protocol, pledge mining, oracle machine and other protocols.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Combo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Combo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Combo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

