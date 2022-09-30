Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 100,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP now owns 3,607,959 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $181,589,000 after acquiring an additional 473,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. The company had a trading volume of 729,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,316,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $57.96.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.