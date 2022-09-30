Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Commercial National Financial Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

