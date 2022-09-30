Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of TCFC opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 33.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 11.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

