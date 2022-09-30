Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of TCFC opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $41.93.
Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 33.64%.
The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.
